Kodak deletes Xinjiang photo from Instagram, apologizes for offending China --Kodak was quick to distance itself from the photographer. | 22 July 2021 | In deleting an Instagram post that is offensive to the Chinese government's sensibilities, and apologizing for posting it, Kodak has basically promised Beijing that it will "learn, grow, and do better." The US company issued a statement after removing content by photographer Patrick Wack -- who described the Xinjiang region that is home to the Uyghur minority as "an Orwellian dystopia" -- saying they don't endorse or share the Frenchman's views. Kodak had shared ten photos by Wack shot on the film it produces, in order to promote his book.