Kremlin questions if U.S. knows Ukrainian plans for terror attacks | 6 Oct 2022 | Moscow hopes the US government did not tells reporters its suspicions that Kiev masterminded a high-profile assassination in Russia with a view to washing its hands of future terrorism incidents, the Kremlin warned on Thursday. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting on a report in the New York Times, which contained details of an assessment by the US intelligence community regarding a bomb attack near Moscow in August, in which journalist and political activist Darya Dugina was killed. "The involvement of the Ukrainian state in this terrorist act, the murder of a young woman, was argued and demonstrated by our special services in a reasonably swift manner," Peskov told journalists.