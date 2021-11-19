Breaking: Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted of all charges in Kenosha shooting | 19 Nov 2021 | Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday on all charges for shootings that killed two men and injured a third during last year's violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Emotions have been running high in anticipation of the jury's verdict, with protests and shouting outside the courthouse and Gov. Tony Evers deploying National Guard troops to Kenosha. The case left Americans divided over whether Rittenhouse, 18, was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante. The teen faced five charges, including intentional homicide in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, as well as attempted homicide for wounding Gaige Grosskreutz, 27. Judge Bruce Schroeder threw out a weapons charge against Rittenhouse on a technicality over the length of the gun's barrel.