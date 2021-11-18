Kyle Rittenhouse prosecutors HELD BACK high-def drone footage of Kenosha shootings from defense and gave them low quality video - sparking them to file mistrial motion that could see teen walk free --Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger initially shared low quality drone footage from the night of the shooting with the defense --The defense claims Binger only shared the high-definition footage after evidence had closed on Saturday | 17 Nov 2021 | Prosecutors in the Kenosha shooter trial withheld evidence from the defense that was "at the center of their case," only sharing the high-definition drone video footage on which they have hung their prosecution after the trial had concluded, DailyMail.com can reveal. Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger played the enhanced drone footage to the jury during his closing statements and claimed that it showed Rittenhouse "pointing his gun" at people -- an assertion that opened the door to the state claiming Rittenhouse provoked the violence of the night of August 25, 2020. Now, in the motion obtained by DailyMail.com, Rittenhouse's defense insist that the state only shared it with the defense after evidence had closed on Saturday, November 13.