Kyrsten Sinema accosted on flight by illegal immigrant | 4 Oct 2021 | Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was accosted again by an illegal immigrant Monday -- this time while on a flight. The woman who recorded her public confrontation with the senator was apparently the same one who stalked the Arizona Democrat in a bathroom over the weekend. She introduces herself to a seated Ms. Sinema with "I don't know if you remember me" and says in the course of her interrogation that she is an immigrant whose father had died the previous year, biographical facts also true of the woman at the Arizona State bathroom.