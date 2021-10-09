L.A. becomes the 1st major school district to mandate COVID vaccines for students, setting stage for national battle | 9 Sept 2021 | On Thursday Los Angeles Unified School District became the first major K-12 system in the country to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible students -- a move that most Americans say they support, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, but that will likely spark an even stronger backlash among some parents than recent school mask requirements. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Times reported hat "a clear majority of Los Angeles Board of Education members either favor or lean toward" such a mandate, with board president Kelly Gonez telling the paper that it would be a wise step to take "within a reasonable timeline."