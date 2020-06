LA closes beaches ahead of Fourth of July weekend as coronavirus cases rise | 29 June 2020 | Los Angeles is shutting its beaches for the holiday weekend around Independence Day as the number of new coronavirus cases spikes, county officials said Monday. Beaches will be closed to all recreational activities from July 3 through July 6 at 5 a.m. to prevent crowding that could spread the coronavirus. The county is also prohibiting fireworks displays over the holiday weekend, officials said.