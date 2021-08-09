L.A. firefighters, police officers join forces to resist vaccination mandate | 3 Sept 2021 | Los Angeles firefighters and police officers, angry over City Hall's new requirement that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, are mounting an offensive. Firefighters 4 Freedom, a group of Los Angeles city firefighters, was launched recently "to stop the mandated vaccinations for all city employees as well as the citizens of this great country," according to its website. "We want to bring education and truth to the people without being censored." Firefighter John Knox, one of the group’s leaders, appeared on a nationally syndicated radio show and compared vaccination requirements for entering businesses to rules imposed in Nazi Germany, warning that freedoms are at stake. "I basically stated in the union meeting that I will not submit to this. I will come to work every day, as long as I'm healthy," Knox said on The Kate Dalley Show.