LA Mayor Bans 'Unnecessary Walking' as Part of New COVID-19 Restrictions | Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a new emergency order Wednesday that bans unnecessary "travel on foot" as he warns the city is nearing a "devastating tipping point" in their fight against COVID-19. "Our city is now close to a devastating tipping point, beyond which the number of hospitalized patients would start to overwhelm our hospital system, in turn risking needless suffering and death," Garcetti wrote in the order. "These unfortunate facts about the spread of COVID-19 in our City mean that we must resume some of the more restrictive measures we instituted in the Spring." The order prohibits "all travel, including, without limitation, travel on foot, bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, automobile, or public transit," with limited exceptions.