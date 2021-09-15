LA officers sue over vaccine mandate as police across California threaten to resign --Police department employees claim 'hostile work environment' for the unvaccinated and say mandate violates civil rights | 13 Sept 2021 | Los Angeles police department (LAPD) employees have sued over requirements they get vaccinated for Covid-19, alleging that the department has created a "hostile work environment" for the unvaccinated and that the mandate violates employees' privacy and civil rights. The suit is one of several aggressive challenges to vaccine mandates by police unions and officers across California, some of whom have threatened mass resignations in response to new rules. It comes as staff at law enforcement agencies remain unvaccinated at disproportionately high rates. LA's vaccine mandate requires city employees to be vaccinated by 20 October unless they are approved for a specific religious or medical exemption.