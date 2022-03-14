LA Unified Enrollment to Drop Below 400,000 in Two Years - Officials | 10 March 2022 | Enrollment for the nation's second-largest school district, Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) -- is down by 40 percent, from 747,000 students in 2003 to 437,000 this year. District officials project the district may continue to face steep enrollment declines in the coming years. Contrast that with 20 years ago, when LAUSD was so populated, it had to offer year-round classes for some students. In a March 8 report before the LAUSD education board, officials predicted enrollment would begin to drop by about 4 percent each year over the next decade -- reaching below 400,000 in just two years. The district previously saw an enrollment decline rate of about 2 percent in the past five years.