Lamont pledges to add $1,000 fine, force of law, to his travel quarantine policy | 20 July 2020 | Gov. Ned Lamont (D) pledged Monday to add teeth, including a $1,000 fine, to his 14-day quarantine policy for travelers coming to Connecticut from coronavirus hot spots around the nation. As of July 17, the administration posted 22 states that meet the criteria as hot-spot states -- having daily increases in infection rates of 10% or more...Besides converting the advisory into an executive order -- thereby giving it force of law -- Lamont said those planning to visit or return to Connecticut will be mandated to fill out the form indicating the state they visited, the Connecticut address at which they will self-quarantine, and their personal contact information. But the governor said Monday that state health officials also will be stationed periodically at airports to ask people to show their forms.