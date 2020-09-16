Lancaster protesters held on whopping $1 million bail each on riot charges | 15 Sept 2020 | A Pennsylvania judge threw the book at several protesters accused of rioting -- by setting their bail at $1 million each -- in the wake of the police shooting of a knife-wielding Lancaster man. Lancaster police nabbed a dozen people and one juvenile for staging the riots around 3 a.m. Monday in clashes that culminated in police deploying tear gas at the crowd. The overnight violence came on the heels of the death of Ricardo Munoz, the mentally ill 27-year-old who was seen on bodycam footage charging with a knife in hand at a cop. The officer shot and killed Munoz Sunday afternoon outside his mother's house in downtown Lancaster. The mob marched from the scene of the shooting on Laurel Street to the police station, chucking glass bottles, rocks, bricks, gallon jugs filled with liquid and plastic road barricades at cops, police said.