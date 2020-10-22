Laptop connected to Hunter Biden linked to FBI money laundering probe | 21 Oct 2020 | The FBI's subpoena of a laptop and hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden came in connection with a money laundering investigation in late 2019, according to documents obtained by Fox News and verified by multiple federal law enforcement officials who reviewed them. It is unclear, at this point, whether the investigation is ongoing or if it was directly related to Hunter Biden. Multiple federal law enforcement officials, as well as two separate government officials, confirmed the authenticity of these documents, which were signed by FBI Special Agent Joshua Wilson... One of the documents, obtained by Fox News, was designated as an FBI "Receipt for Property" form, which details the bureau’s interactions with John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of "The Mac Shop" who reported the laptop’s contents to authorities.