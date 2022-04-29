Large fire burning near homeless encampment in Oakland - reports --Smoke from the fire could be seen rising above the city's skyline | 29 April 2022 | A large fire was burning in Oakland, California, Thursday evening. Residents who live nearby took to social media to say it is burning at a homeless encampment. The video also appeared to show firefighters on the scene. The fire appears to be burning under a bridge near Lake Merritt in the center of the city. Flames could be seen rising above the bridge and thick black smoke was rising above the city's skyline.