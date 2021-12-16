Large Ohio Hospital System Still Distributing Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Not Fully Approved By FDA | 15 Dec 2021 | One of Ohio’s largest hospital systems is not distributing the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) fully approved COVID-19 vaccine, it confirmed to The Ohio Star Wednesday. "As of today's stock, we are currently distributing the Pfizer vaccine that does not have the Comirnaty branding label," Katie Logan, a spokeswoman for OhioHealth said by email. In August, the FDA approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine called Comirnaty. OhioHealth is still giving out the non-FDA approved version of the Pfizer vaccine, which was authorized under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) earlier this year. Whether Pfizer is distributing Comirnaty is unknown, but the company told The Star Monday that it is still shipping the EUA version of the vaccine.