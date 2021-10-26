Large protest against vaccine mandate for city workers takes over Brooklyn Bridge | 25 Oct 2021 | So many people showed up for a protest march across the Brooklyn Bridge against the city's COVID-19 vaccine mandate that for the better part of an hour, the bridge was a sea of people as far as the eye could see. Even though the number of people who turned out is dwarfed by the more than six million New York City residents who've been vaccinated, according to city records, the significant turnout at Monday's protest and rally indicated that pushback against the mandate could be fierce, particularly among police officers and firefighters. All of the thousands of demonstrators said they're against the mandate. It will require any city worker who's not vaccinated on Monday be placed on unpaid leave.