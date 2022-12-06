Largest Pork Company in the U.S. Shuts Down California Plant Due to High Costs | 12 June 2022 | Food processing corporation Smithfield Foods will shut down its Vernon, California, plant and scale back operations in California, Utah and Arizona, the company announced Friday. Smithfield "will cease all harvest and processing operations in Vernon, California in early 2023 and, at the same time, align its hog production system by reducing its sow herd in its Western region," the company said in a Friday news release. "Smithfield is taking these steps due to the escalating cost of doing business in California," the company said.