Larry Elder says 'racial epithets' were yelled during egg attack, calls out liberal silence --Elder said the left would be 'screaming about systemic racism' if he were 'a liberal' | 9 Sept 2021 | California gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder said "racial epithets" were yelled at him while he was being egged by a person in a gorilla mask and called out the deafening silence from liberals. The Republican candidate told Fox News in a phone interview that the racist phrases were screamed at him during the attack, in which a White woman wearing a gorilla mask threw an egg at him. "One person said to the effect of, 'Larry Elder doesn't give a blank about Black people; Larry Elder only cares about White people,'" Elder said. "I will tell you: 6.5% of the population of California is Black, but according to a [Department of Housing and Urban Development] study, 40% of the homeless population is Black."