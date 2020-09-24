Larynzo Johnson charged in alleged shooting of two Louisville police officers | 24 Sept 2020 | The suspect who was arrested in the shooting of two Louisville police officers has been identified as 26-year-old Larynzo Johnson, according to a report.Johnson was charged with wanton endangerment and assault of a police officer, WLKY reported. He is expected to face an arraignment hearing Friday morning, according to CBS News, which noted that it will likely be remote because courts are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The cops were shot at about 8:30 p.m. when they were notified of a large crowd gathering near South Brook and East College streets, according to the news outlet.