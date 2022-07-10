Las Vegas stabbing suspect is in US illegally, has criminal record in California - source | 7 Oct 2022 | Yoni Barrios allegedly stabbed eight people on the Las Vegas Strip in a fit of rage, authorities have said. The suspect accused of killing two people and injuring six others during a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip is in the United States illegally, sources told Fox News. Yoni Barrios, 32, is a Guatemalan national in the U.S. illegally with a criminal record in California, a source with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. Barrios allegedly stabbed eight people -- a mix of tourists and residents -- just after 11:40 a.m. local time on the sidewalk near the Wynn Las Vegas hotel, police said. Two people -- Las Vegas residents Brent Allan Hallett, 47, and Maris Mareen DiGiovanni, 30 -- died, officials said. The other victims remain hospitalized.