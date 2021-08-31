Last American Military Plane Leaves Afghanistan, Ending 20-Year War - General | 30 Aug 2021 | The United States officially has ended its military presence in Afghanistan with the final U.S. military flight out of Kabul, concluding 20 years of American involvement after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) head Gen. Frank McKenzie said during a televised address that the last C-17 military plane cleared Afghan airspace after lifting off at around 3:29 p.m. ET Aug. 30. That came hours before Joe Biden's Aug. 31 deadline for shutting down the final airlift. "I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan and the end of the military mission to evacuation American citizens, third-country nationals, and vulnerable Afghans," McKenzie said on Aug. 30.