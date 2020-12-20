'Last train from Saigon' London stations 'like a war zone' as thousands race to flee capital by rail and road before Tier 4 lockdown | 20 Dec 2020 | Thousands of Londoners defied the Government and fled the capital last night after Boris Johnson cancelled Christmas for millions in the South East. The city's stations were said to be like "war zones" as locals skipped town before the tough new Tier 4 lockdown came into effect at midnight. British Transport Police are now expected to deploy additional officers to ensure only essential journeys are taking place... Commmuter Harriet Clugston, who filmed the scenes at St Pancras, compared it to Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War when people were desperate to flee before the Viet Cong invaded. She tweeted: "Last train out of Saigon. Queue at St Pancras as we wait to board the Leeds-bound train."