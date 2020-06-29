Latest Seattle CHOP shooting kills 16-year-old boy, critically wounds 14-year-old boy --Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said both victims were African-American | 29 June 2020 | A 16-year-old boy has died and a 14-year-old boy has been hospitalized in critical condition Monday following the latest shooting at the Seattle area known as the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, police revealed. Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said it marked the second death of an African-American victim in the area. The first death associated with the CHOP came June 20 when 19-year-old Horace Lorenzo Anderson was shot and killed. Monday marked the fourth shooting linked to the CHOP zone.