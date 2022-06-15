Lauren Boebert taking legal action over Dem PAC's 'false and disgusting claims' that she was 'paid escort' --Boebert's attorney says he has "irrefutable evidence that each one of these statements is patently false" | 15 June 2022 | Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., will take legal action against the Democrat political action committee (PAC) that claimed, without evidence, that she was an "unlicensed paid escort," Fox News Digital has learned. Boebert's attorney sent a letter to the American Muckrakers PAC regarding the claims that she was an "unlicensed paid escort" who had "two abortions," pledging to bring "civil defamation" lawsuits against the PAC. "Partisan organizations putting out blatantly false and disgusting accusations won’t stop me from advancing freedom and conservative values," Boebert told Fox News Digital in a Wednesday statement... Boebert's attorney Jonathan Anderson noted that proving a defamation case against a public figure has a "heightened standard of proof" and said that what "is legally, and financially, disastrous for Muckrakers is the fact that we also have evidence, including internal Muckrakers’ text and email communications, that demonstrates Muckrakers did in fact publish statements knowing those statements to be false."