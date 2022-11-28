Lava begins to flow out of Mauna Loa as it erupts on Hawaii's Big Island for first time in 38 years - experts warn of 'serious' situation if magma from world's largest active volcano seeps into rift zones | 28 Nov 2022 | Lava has started to flow from Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, after it erupted for the first time in 38 years Sunday night. The eruption began in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa late at around 11.30pm, but started overflowing early Monday morning -- though experts say it remains confined to the Northeast rift zone, away from the town of Hilo. Still, any strong winds could carry volcanic gas, fine ash and thin fibers known as Pele's hair downwind to the South Kona shore. "Surface flows have come out of the caldera in past eruptions -- that's not uncommon," the United States Geological Survey tweeted. "It's magma going into the rift zones that is the real concern, because that can develop into a serious situation much more rapidly."