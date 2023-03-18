Law enforcement agencies are prepping for a possible Trump indictment as early as next week

NYC Security Preps Underway for Possible Trump Indictment as Soon as Next Week - Sources --Law enforcement agencies are conducting preliminary security assessments | 17 March 2023 | Local, state, and federal law enforcement and security agencies are preparing for the possibility that former President Donald J. Trump could be indicted as early as next week, according to five senior officials familiar with the discussions. Law enforcement agencies are conducting preliminary security assessments, the officials say, and are discussing potential security plans for in and around the Manhattan Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street in case Trump is charged in connection with an alleged hush money payment to Stormy Daniels and travels to New York to face any charges. The officials stress that the interagency conversations and planning are precautionary in nature because no charges have been filed. The agencies involved include the NYPD, New York State Court Officers, the U.S. Secret Service, the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, officials say.