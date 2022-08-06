Law Enforcement False Flag-Staged Event Checklist By Jim Fetzer, Ph.D., and Brian Davidson, P.I. | 6 June 2022 | The authors collectively have 40 years+ of private investigative research and critical analysis of politically significant but factually anomalous events, where aspects are puzzling because they do not add up and where consideration must be given to whether they may have been staged or faked and blamed on other parties to promote an agenda, such as gun control. Here are some rules of thumb indicating that you could be dealing with such a situation (which means they are highly reliable but not infallible evidential indicators): Early Signs: no surge of EMTs; no string of ambulances; no medevac choppers called. Authentic public medical resources, as a rule, do not participate in staged events because they may be needed for bona fide medical emergencies. So, you do not see them at Sandy Hook, the Boston Marathon bombing, Orlando, Parkland, Las Vegas, Buffalo, or Uvalde. If they have only token presence, that is a strong indication you are dealing with a staged event.