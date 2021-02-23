Lawmakers Demand Investigation of NIH, Pentagon 'Secretively' Funneling US Tax Dollars to Wuhan Lab | 23 Feb 2021 | A letter sent Tuesday from members of Congress to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm is demanding a "prompt and thorough investigation" into the National Institutes of Health's relationship with the Chinese Communist Party-run Wuhan Institute of Virology. The 28 congressional signers, led by Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., wrote: "The NIH, unfortunately, has played a major role in supporting [the Wuhan Institute of Virology] and this treacherous research and the promotion of spurious claims dismissing the NIH-funded lab's potential role in the COVID-19 pandemic." Lawmakers wrote that the NIH and Pentagon are responsible for "secretively" funneling tax dollars to the Wuhan research lab through the U.S.-based nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance. The Wuhan Institute of Virology has already received $600,000 in U.S. taxpayer funds between 2014 and 2019 to study bat-based coronaviruses through EcoHealth Alliance, and the lab is still authorized to receive U.S. tax dollars for animal experiments until 2024.