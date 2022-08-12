Lawmakers reject bid to audit US aid for Ukraine --House Republicans vowed to try again later after their resolution was narrowly defeated | 7 Dec 2022 | A resolution calling for an audit of US military and economic aid to Ukraine has been narrowly defeated in the House of Representatives. The measure, spearheaded by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and backed by multiple fellow legislators, was rejected by 26 votes to 22 before the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday. The proposed audit had been strongly opposed by House Democrats... Greene vowed to continue her efforts to push through the audit motion, promising to try again when the Republicans gain a slim majority in the House. "It's official the Democrats have voted NO to transparency for the American people for an Audit for Ukraine. But we take over in January! This audit will happen!" Greene wrote on Twitter. [Right, the Nazis in Ukraine can waste billions while U.S. citizens are audited for not declaring a $600. couch sale made through Zelle. That's what the 87,000 new IRS agents are for.]