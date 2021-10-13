Lawmakers seek federal grand jury investigation for COVID-19 statistical manipulation --"Public health policy must be based upon accurate and independently verifiable data," and CDC and FDA aren't providing it, Oregon state senators tell U.S. attorney. | 10 Oct 2021 | The CDC adopted a "double-standard exclusively for COVID-19 data collection" that inflated cases and deaths starting early in the pandemic, violating multiple federal laws and distorting mitigation policies, Oregon lawmakers told the feds' top lawyer in the state. Advised by "a large team of world-renowned doctors, epidemiologists, virologists, and attorneys," state Senators Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum petitioned U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug to approve a grand jury investigation into how the pandemic is being measured. "Public health policy must be based upon accurate and independently verifiable data to optimize outcomes and strengthen the public's trust in the people leading them through this crisis," the Republican lawmakers, whose state has imposed some of the harshest and longest COVID restrictions, wrote in a letter with several attached exhibits.