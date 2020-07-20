Lawmakers Set to Question Vaccine Makers in Which They Own Considerable Sums of Stock | 20 July 2020 | Two members of a House subcommittee, including its Democratic vice chair, own stocks in one or more of the pharmaceutical companies set to testify before the subcommittee on Tuesday about the development of coronavirus vaccines. Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Joe Kennedy III, the vice chair of the House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee, reported in his latest available financial disclosure that he owned up to $1.7 million in stocks of Merck, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer, three of the five vaccine manufacturers scheduled to testify before his committee on Tuesday. A Republican member of the subcommittee, Texas Rep. Michael Burgess, also reported in his latest financial disclosure owning between $1,000 and $15,000 of stock in Pfizer and Merck. Stat News first reported Kennedy and Burgess's ownership of stocks in the pharmaceutical companies that they will be questioning in Tuesday's hearing.