Lawsuit Filed Against CDC Over 'Sworn Declaration' By Whistleblower Claiming 45,000 Deaths Were Reported to VAERS --All Deaths Took Place Within Three Days of COVID-19 Shots | 19 July 2021 | Ohio-based Attorney Thomas Renz was one of several speakers this past weekend at a conference in Anaheim, California, where he announced that with the help of America's Frontline Doctors, he was filing a federal lawsuit in Alabama based on a "sworn declaration, under threat of perjury," from an alleged whistleblower who claims to have inside knowledge of a cover-up of reported deaths filed with the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which is operated by the CDC. This whistleblower has allegedly claimed, under oath, that there are at least 45,000 reported deaths that have occurred within 3 days of receiving a COVID-19 "vaccine." Renz states that this report of 45,000 deaths is just from "one system" that reports to VAERS.