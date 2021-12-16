Lawsuit filed over Mayfield candle factory, alleges company ordered workers to stay | 16 Dec 2021 | Lawyers have filed the first lawsuit against Mayfield Consumer Products LLC, alleging the company ordered workers to stay at its candle factory in the hours before a tornado destroyed it on Dec. 10. MCP production line worker Elijah Johnson, 20, and unnamed other plaintiffs sued the company in Graves Circuit Court late Thursday night. The suit was filed electronically. The Graves County courthouse was badly damaged by the same tornado, and the Kentucky Supreme Court has declared the court "non-operational" until alternative space can be found in the area. In the suit, the plaintiffs said MCP failed to "provide a workplace free from serious recognized hazards," as required by state law.