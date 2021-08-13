Lawsuit involving 1,200 first responders targets state's vaccination policy for government workers | 12 Aug 2021 | (HI) On behalf of 1,200 first responders statewide, a group of attorneys announced Thursday it is filing a lawsuit against the state over its vaccination policy for government workers. The group argued the mandate violates workers' constitutional rights and employers should not be able to decide how to grant exemptions for religion because it is a personal belief. The lawyers also criticized Gov. David Ige (D) and all four county mayors for not creating a uniform statewide plan -- and claimed the governor did not give unions the opportunity to negotiate before the policy was announced.