Lawyer Lin Wood Asked to Undergo Mental Health Evaluation by State Bar | 29 Jan 2021 | Attorney Lin Wood, a lawyer who filed third-party lawsuits on behalf of former President Donald Trump’s election challenges, said he would not undergo a mental health evaluation requested by an attorney licensing organization. The move to refuse the evaluation would potentially put his law license at risk. Wood wrote on Telegram on Thursday that the State Bar of Georgia informed him that he would have to submit an evaluation to keep his license to practice law. "I have done nothing wrong. I have only exercised my right of free speech," Wood wrote in his post. "I will not allow the State Bar to persecute me for doing so and thereby violate my Constitutional rights."