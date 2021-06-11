Lawyer: 'PR Executive 1' in Durham Indictment Is Former Democratic Party Campaigner | 5 Nov 2021 | A lawyer on Thursday confirmed that Washington-based communications executive Charles Dolan Jr. is the individual referred to as "PR Executive-1" in special counsel John Durham's indictment against Russia analyst Igor Danchenko, which was unsealed earlier this week. The grand jury indictment of Dachenko alleges that he lied when he told the FBI that he never communicated with a public relations executive who had been active in the Democratic Party about claims in a dossier issued by former UK spy Christopher Steele. Although the public relations executive, or "PR Executive-1," is never named in the indictment, Dolan's lawyer Ralph Martin told The Epoch Times on Friday that his client is the person in question.