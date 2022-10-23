Lawyers Prepare to Sue Any State That Requires COVID-19 Vaccination to Attend School | 22 Oct 2022 | Any state that requires COVID-19 vaccination to attend school will face a lawsuit, lawyers said this week. The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), run by TV host Del Bigtree, has pledged to finance up to 50 lawsuits, Aaron Siri, who frequently represents the group, said. "ICAN has told us it will financially support a challenge against any state. So, if all 50 states require it to attend school, ICAN will support challenging the mandate in every single one of those states," Siri told The Epoch Times... The pledge comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory panel on Oct. 20 recommended adding COVID-19 vaccines to the child and adolescent immunization schedules. The CDC still has to accept the recommendation, but is expected to do so given its stance on vaccines throughout the pandemic.