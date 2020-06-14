Leader in Seattle's CHAZ demands white occupiers fork over money to black counterparts --The CHAZ, established on June 8, covers six blocks in downtown Seattle. | 13 June 2020 | A protest leader in Seattle's so-called "Capital Hill Autonomous Zone" demanded on Friday that white occupiers give their non-white counterparts money -- or face retribution, "I want you to find, by the time you leave this autonomous zone, I want you to give $10 to one African American person from this autonomous zone," the man told a crowd... The protest leader went on to subtly threaten the white occupiers by saying that he would remember them. "White people, I see you. I see every one of you, and I remember your faces. You find that African American person and you give them $10," he said. "Do it!"