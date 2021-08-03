Leaders of Newsom recall effort say they have enough signatures to spark a special election | 07 March 2021 | Leaders of effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said Sunday that they have collected enough signatures to spark a special election this year. At a press conference, organizers announced that the effort has gathered 1.95 million signatures in support of the recall more than a week ahead of the March 17 deadline. The recall movement leaders said they still plan to try to reach 2 million before that date... In early February, the Secretary of State’s Office determined that about 83 percent of the signatures gathered until that point were verified, The Sacramento Bee reported.