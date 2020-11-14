Leading 'anti-racist' prof calls the term 'legal vote' 'racist' --Boston University professor Ibram Kendi said that the term 'legal vote' is 'fictionally fraught' and 'racist.' | 10 Nov 2020 | Boston University professor and head of the school's Center for Antiracist Research Ibram X. Kendi criticized the use of the term "legal vote." "The term 'legal vote' is as fictionally fraught and functionally racist as the terms 'illegal alien' and 'race neutral' and 'welfare queen' and 'handouts' and 'super predator' and 'crackbaby' and 'personal responsibility' and 'post racial,'"said Kendi on Twitter... The term "legal vote" arose after the results of the 2020 election, which the Trump campaign is currently challenging due to widespread allegations of voter fraud.