Leading Russiagate conspiracy theorist appointed to key national security role at Biden's Department of Justice | 10 May 2021 | Susan Hennessey, a former Obama-Biden administration lawyer who turned to promoting the Russiagate conspiracy theory during Donald Trump's presidential term, has finally found her landing spot on Joe Biden's team. Hennessey announced the move herself after seemingly scrubbing her Twitter account of Russiagate tweets... She will be senior counsel in the DOJ's National Security Division. In between her roles with Obama-Biden and now Biden-Harris, Hennessey served as one of the more unhinged voices of the anti-Trump “#Resistance” and supported the Russiagate propaganda campaign through jobs as CNN analyst, Lawfare blog executive editor and a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank. Responding to the appointment, journalist Glenn Greenwald called Hennessey “one of the most deranged Russiagate conspiracists.”