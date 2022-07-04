Leaked DHS Document Says US Plans to Offer 'Broadscale Release Mechanisms' for Illegal Aliens | 6 April 2022 | A leaked U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) plan published this week shows senior officials being told that the removal of Title 42 would lead to an increase in illegal immigration and one way to respond to the increase is to release many apprehended illegal aliens into the U.S. interior. The 115-page document, dated Feb. 17 and published by Breitbart News, is titled the "DHS Southwest Border Mass Irregular Migration Contingency Plan." The plan was being put in place to comply with an earlier executive order from Joe Biden that directed officials to create a framework to address the causes of migration and to manage migration in addition to providing "safe and orderly processing" of illegal immigrants claiming asylum once they cross into the United States.