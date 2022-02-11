Leaked Documents Reveal Homeland Security's 'Expansive' Influence Over Social Media Censorship | 2 Nov 2022 | Leaked government documents reveal that U.S. government officials have access to a special portal through which they can directly flag Facebook and Instagram posts and request that the posts be "throttled or suppressed," The Intercept reported Monday. As of Oct. 31, the "content request system" at facebook.com/xtakedowns/login was still live despite the public uproar earlier this year when attorneys general in 20 states threatened legal action unless the Biden administration immediately disbanded the "Orwellian' Disinformation Governance Board. Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D., [CLG News Founder] author of Google Archipelago: The Digital Gulag and the Simulation of Freedom, told The Defender: "The Intercept's reporting validates what many knew was being undertaken by the Department of Homeland Security, despite the scrapping of its Disinformation Governance Board." Rectenwald said the coordination between government and media companies validates his claim that social media companies are not merely "private companies" but are "state and uni-party apparatuses" -- what he has called "governmentalities" -- "augment the state by adding precision, scope, and penetration to state power."