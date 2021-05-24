Leaked Documents Show Mystery Disease Outbreak at Wuhan Lab in 2019 - Report | 24 May 2021 | The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing an alleged previously undisclosed U.S. intelligence report Sunday, claimed three researchers working for the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) were hospitalized with coronavirus-like symptoms in November 2019. Other anonymous sources in the WSJ report alleged the U.S. has quietly amassed even more evidence that supports the theory of the Chinese coronavirus originating at the Chinese virology lab. The virus began infecting people in Wuhan city in late 2019, multiple studies have concluded; no evidence exists of prior infections by the virus anywhere else before those identified in Wuhan.