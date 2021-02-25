Leaked Emails Confirm UN Gave Names of Dissidents to CCP --At least one dissident identified by the UN and detained by the CCP before leaving for Geneva, Cao Shunli, died while in detention. | 25 Feb 2021 | Leaked emails prove that, contrary to United Nations denials, UN human-rights officials did in fact give the names of Chinese dissidents to the communist regime in Beijing before those activists were set to testify in Geneva against the Communist Chinese Party’s abuses. In fact, it appears from the leaked documents that the practice of handing over names of Chinese dissidents to the dictatorship was viewed as a "usual practice" by all involved. The whistleblower told The Epoch Times that it continues to this day, despite UN denials.