Leaked files show years of Hunter Biden's business dealings | 22 Oct 2020 | A tranche of emails, texts, and business documents released by Hunter Biden's former business partner Tony Bobulinski reveals a complicated web of foreign figures, all of whom trade off access to the former vice president or off the Biden family name. The hundreds of files, which were shared with the Washington Examiner, detail the inner workings of how Hunter Biden’s former business partners, Bobulinksi and James Gilliar, routinely pitched deals with their firm as politically advantageous due to their relationships with the Biden family. Both Hunter Biden and Joe Biden's brother, Jim Biden, were often copied on the emails, many of which describe banal meetings or opportunities to pitch business to new clients. One of the bigger deals pursued by Hunter Biden and his associates was related to a joint venture dubbed "Oneida Holdings" -- an attempted partnership between Hunter and Jim Biden, Bobulinski's SinoHawk company, and since-bankrupted Chinese energy conglomerate CEFC China Energy.