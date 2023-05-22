Leaked Policy Exposes Fox News Stances on Woke Ideology | 22 May 2023 | Fox Digital uses activist language like "gender affirming care" in stories on its website, as well as the site's consistent use of female pronouns for biological males like TikTok celebrity Dylan Mulvaney and swimmer Lia Thomas (formerly known as Will Thomas).The Daily Signal talked to current and former Fox employees who requested anonymity to speak candidly about the company. "They want you to think it's this place that supports traditionally conservative values," a former producer for Tucker Carlson Tonight told The Daily Signal. "But in reality, they're pushing this nonsense behind the scenes." A source who still works at Fox News told The Daily Signal that after Carlson's show was canceled in April, producers for the new 8 p.m. Fox News Tonight program were told not to bash Mulvaney. That directive came from high-level executives, the source said... For the past several years, Fox received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index, "the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality."