Leaked Video Suggests Israeli Health Officials Covered Up Serious Safety Problems With Pfizer COVID Vaccine | 8 Sept 2022 | A leaked video recording reveals researchers in June shared data with the Israeli Ministry of Health (MOH) showing serious and long-term side effects associated with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. However, the MOH did not disclose the researchers' findings to the expert committee that met later that month to decide on recommending the vaccine for children under age 5, or with leaders of Israel’s COVID-19 vaccine booster program. Additionally, the MOH on Aug. 2 issued a report -- on adverse events following the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from Dec. 9, 2021, to May 31, 2022 -- that contradicted the data presented during the early June meeting.