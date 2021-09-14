Leaked Zoom Video Reveals Hospital Officials Discussing COVID-19 Scare Tactics | 14 Sept 2021 | A leaked Zoom conference reveals a doctor questioning how to increase the count of COVID-19 patient numbers on the hospital's dashboard report. The media outlet National File said it obtained the recording from an "internal source" at the Novant Health System that includes New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina. National File posted the video on its Twitter feed on Sept. 10. National File and other local media outlets that reported on the leak identified the people in the video as Mary Kathryn Rudyk, a physician at the medical center, who is asking Carolyn Fisher, the hospital's director of marketing, how to inflate the number of people classified as COVID-19 patients for the purpose of generating fear in the unvaccinated.